Stray Kids has exceeded the 500 million mark on Spotify with 2020 hit song “God’s Menu,” a first not only for the group, but also for a fourth-generation K-pop boy band.

The focus track from its first full-length album “Go Live” is an addictive mix of R&B and hip-hop, co-written by 3Racha, the trio of songwriting members Bang Chan, Changbin and Han.

Separately, the octet’s tour film “Stray Kids: The Dominate Experience” will come to cinemas on Feb. 4, giving audiences the chance to relive the concerts that ranked No. 10 on Billboard’s Year-End Top Tour 2025 Chart.

The band performed at the Yellow Coin Concert in Paris last week and is set to headline the Governors Ball Music Festival in New York in June and Rock in Rio in Brazil in September.