Zainichi Korean director Lee Sang-il named best director for 'Kokuho'

Shim Eun-kyoung on Thursday won best actress at the 99th Kinema Junpo Awards for her performance in "Two Seasons, Two Strangers," becoming the first Korean to take home the honor since the prizes were established.

Published since 1919, Kinema Junpo is widely regarded as Japan’s most influential film magazine, compiling an annual 10 best list and recognizing standout achievements in the year. Alongside the Japan Academy Film Prize, the Blue Ribbon Awards and Mainichi Film Awards, it remains one of the country’s most closely watched film honors.

The win also marks a rare moment for an international performer in the Kinema Junpo lineup. Shim is the first foreign actor to receive the award since Filipina actor Ruby Moreno’s turn in "All Under the Moon" in 1993, directed by Sai Yoichi.

Directed as an introspective character-driven drama, Japanese film "Two Seasons, Two Strangers" follows scriptwriter Lee (Shim) as she leaves on a trip amid a creative slump, using the journey to confront burnout and rediscover her sense of purpose. The film, released in Korean theaters last December, topped Kinema Junpo’s top 10 list, with Shim simultaneously confirmed as the recipient of the best actress prize.

Shim’s Kinema Junpo win comes on the heels of the film’s growing international momentum.

"Two Seasons, Two Strangers" took home the Golden Leopard, the top prize at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland, following its premiere at the event in August 2025. The film has continued to gain international traction, landing invitations to the San Sebastian International Film Festival in Spain, the Reykjavik International Film Festival in Iceland, the Hamburg Film Festival in Germany and South Korea's own Busan International Film Festival.

Shim, who evolved from a breakout child star into a versatile screen talent with Korean box office hits like "Sunny" and "Miss Granny," has also carved out a growing presence in Japan’s film industry in recent years. In 2020, she made history with "The Journalist," becoming the first Korean to win best actress at the Japan Academy Film Prize.

Meanwhile, another Korean presence was felt at this year’s Kinema Junpo Awards, with Zainichi Korean filmmaker Lee Sang-il winning best director for "Kokuho." Zainichi Koreans are permanent residents of Japan with Korean ethnicity, primarily descendants of those who moved or were forced to relocate to Japan during its 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.

The critically acclaimed Japanese historical drama, set in the world of kabuki theater, also saw screenwriter Satoko Okudera take best screenplay and lead actor Ryo Yoshizawa win best leading actor at the 99th Kinema Junpo Awards.

The 99th Kinema Junpo Awards ceremony will be held Feb. 19.