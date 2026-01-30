Blackpink teased its upcoming album with black-and-white posters uploaded Friday via YG Entertainment.

Each of the four visuals hinted at the group's upcoming third EP, “Deadline,” zooming in on the artists to highlight elaborate details.

The mini album is the foursome’s first collective effort in almost 3 1/2 years, on the heels of its world tour bearing the same title. Blackpink performed 33 shows in 16 cities, concluding the trip last week in Hong Kong.

“Deadline” is to be unveiled on Feb. 27. It is expected to include five tracks, led by prerelease “Jump,” which the group dropped in July last year during its tour. The electronic dance tune debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 and topped both its global charts. The single also was listed among “The 100 Best Songs of 2025: Staff Picks” by Billboard magazine.