A South Korean rapper is reportedly facing trial for allegedly avoiding active military duty by faking mental illness, a local media outlet reported Friday.

Local broadcaster MBN on Friday reported that special judicial police officers of the Military Manpower Administration have found evidence that the man feigned suffering mental illness to be diagnosed with depression, borderline personality disorder and panic disorder in 2022. The rapper is now appearing in the 12th season of TV competition "Show Me the Money."

The suspect initially was assessed as Grade 2 in his conscription examination in 2016, clearing him for active soldier duties, but that changed to Grade 4 when he was reexamined in June 2022. Grade 4 is deemed as not suitable for active military training, and can instead be dispatched as social service personnel to carry out alternative service.

All able-bodied South Korean men are mandated to serve in the military for a minimum 18 months, with those unable to perform active duty allowed to serve an alternative duty. Social service personnel agents work at government agencies and can commute from home, which is generally regarded as a more preferred method of service than active duty.

Officials of "Show Me the Money" said they are in the process of verifying the allegations.

Dodging one's mandatory duty via fraudulent means is a crime punishable by up to five years in jail, in accordance with the Military Service Act.