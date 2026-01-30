BTS nabbed two certifications from the Recording Industry of Japan, Big Hit Music announced Friday, citing the organization.

"Yet To Come" cinched platinum and "Love Maze" gold, amassing 100 million streams and 50 million streams, respectively, as of December last year. The septet now has 16 songs that have gone platinum and 48 gold in terms of streams.

"Yet To Come" is the main track of the band's anthology album "Proof," a 48-track set from 2022. "Love Maze" is one of 11 songs from its third studio album, "Love Yourself: Tear," released in 2018.

The K-pop phenom is set to make a much anticipated full-group comeback on March 20 with its fifth LP, "Arirang." On the following day, the group will have a showcase to celebrate the album release. A world tour launches on April 9.