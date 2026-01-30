Anticipation is building for the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, Italy’s first Winter Games in two decades. The 25th Winter Olympic Games will open on Feb. 6 and run through Feb. 22.

In South Korea, interest is high not only because of the global competition but also due to recent Olympic history. At the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games, South Korea finished seventh in the medal standings with 17 medals, including five golds, eight silvers and four bronzes - its best result ever. At the 2022 Beijing Olympics, the team took home nine medals - two golds, five silvers and two bronzes - and placed 14th overall.

The 2026 Games are seen in Korea as another opportunity to reclaim a top-10 finish and reaffirm its status as a winter sports powerhouse.