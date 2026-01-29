South Korean Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo said Thursday he will make utmost efforts to find reasonable solutions to pending trade issues following President Donald Trump's recent threat to raise tariffs on South Korea, as he plans talks with US officials.

"I plan to engage in multifaceted discussions to understand the situation within the US government and Congress and find reasonable solutions," Yeo told reporters at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, before departing for Washington.

His US visit comes after Trump announced earlier this week that he will raise "reciprocal" tariffs and auto duties on Korea back to 25 percent, citing Seoul's lack of progress in the legislative process in ratifying a tariff deal finalized between the two countries in October.

"It appears there was an impression that the agreements reached between South Korea and the United States were not being properly implemented due to the legislative process in the National Assembly," Yeo said. "I plan to explain various aspects, including the political situation in the National Assembly and differences with the United States."

In Washington, Yeo plans to meet with key US officials, including his counterpart, US Trade Representative Jamison Greer, to discuss tariff-related issues and broader trade cooperation.

Meanwhile, Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan, who arrived in Washington on Wednesday (US time), is scheduled to hold talks with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Thursday.

"As far as I understand, (the Trump administration) appears to be dissatisfied with how the domestic legislative process has been progressing. President Trump made remarks to that effect," he said upon arrival in Washington, adding that he has already contacted Lutnik.

"I plan to provide sufficient explanation to ensure that there will be no misunderstandings regarding the domestic legislative process and explain well that the South Korean government's position remains unchanged with regards to cooperation with the US and investments in the US," he added. (Yonhap)