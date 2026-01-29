Posco International reported a record profit in 2025, driven by strong performance in its energy and food businesses, topping 1 trillion won ($700 million) in operating profit for a third straight year.

Operating profit rose 4.3 percent from a year earlier to 1.1653 trillion won on a consolidated basis. Sales edged up 0.1 percent to 32.3736 trillion won, while net income jumped 26.5 percent to 636.8 billion won.

Growth was led by the gas field and palm oil businesses.

The energy segment posted operating profit of 623 billion won, accounting for 54 percent of the total, fueled by increased output from its Myanmar gas fields and expanded production at Senex Energy’s gas operations in Australia.

The food business delivered strong results as well, with sales surging 58 percent to 357 billion won and operating profit rising 23 percent to 101 billion won. The gains were driven by the acquisition of Indonesian palm oil producer Prime Agri Resources and solid global demand for crude palm oil.

In the materials segment, the drive motor core business returned to profitability, posting 19 billion won in operating profit on cost improvements and a strategic shift toward hybrid vehicles.

By contrast, operating profit in the power generation business under the energy segment fell 33 percent to 114 billion won, reflecting lower wholesale electricity prices and reduced utilization rates.