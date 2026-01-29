From Seoul alleyways to museums, the Netflix rom-com's memorable moments unfold at filming locations anyone can freely visit

Riding a wave of global Hallyu star power and buoyed by the heart-fluttering chemistry between Kim Seon-ho and Go Youn-jung, Netflix's "Can This Love Be Translated?" has emerged as the platform's most-watched non-English series as of Thursday.

Framed as a classic K-drama romantic comedy, the series distinguishes itself through a thoughtful exploration of communication, examining how love can bridge differences in perspective and self-expression.

Beyond its emotional core, the show also functions as a travelogue, tracing the central couple's evolving relationship across Japan, South Korea, Italy and Canada. As their bond deepens, each destination becomes an extension of their emotional journey, grounding the romance in visually realized settings.

Below are several real-world filming locations featured in "Can This Love Be Translated?" that viewers can visit for the price of a coffee or a movie ticket.

Hwiwoo Coffee

The cafe that serves as Ho-jin (Kim Seon-ho) and Mu-hee's (Go Youn-jung) favored late-night retreat during their Italy-set storyline is, in reality, much closer to home. That location is Hwiwoo Coffee, a two-story cafe in Deokyang-gu, Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, that has already established itself as a popular destination for Korean couples.

Set beside an active railway, guests can quietly enjoy coffee or dessert while watching trains pass by the cafe. Visitors planning a trip should note, however, that the scenery visible through the cafe's windows was reportedly digitally enhanced for the series, meaning the on-site view may differ from what appears onscreen.

Gamgodang-gil

Early in the series, Ho-jin and Mu-hee take a walk together along a stone-lined road that works as a backdrop to the budding of their romance. That location is Gamgodang-gil, a roughly 440-meter stretch running from Exit 1 of Anguk Station on Seoul Subway Line No. 3 to Jeongdok Library.

Known for its understated charm, the path is bordered by traditional stone walls and interwoven with schools, cafes, galleries and residential spaces. This everyday intimacy is underpinned by deeper historical significance: the road takes its name from Gamgodang, a residence built by King Sukjong for the family of Queen Inhyeon.

Today, Gamgodang-gil functions as a link between Insadong, Bukchon and Samcheong-dong, mixing layers of history with contemporary Seoul life.

Buyeo National Museum

The finale of "Can This Love Be Translated?" culminates in a visually striking nighttime sequence, with the couple framed beneath a sky of celestial light as they seal their relationship with a heartfelt kiss.

In a surprising reveal, the romantic moment was filmed inside a museum, more specifically, inside Buyeo National Museum in South Chungcheong Province, which is dedicated to preserving artifacts from the Baekje Kingdom. Open to the public at no cost, fans wishing to revisit the series' closing chapter can head up to the museum's top floor to experience its full grandeur.

Movie Land

Located in trendy Seongsu-dong, Seoul, Movie Land is a compact, vintage-style theater with a carefully curated film lineup. It also serves as the setting where the prickly Japanese top star Hiro (Sota Fukushi) and Mu-hee attend a screening together.

Tickets are available through the theater's official website, with a capacity of just 30 moviegoers. Guests seated in the front-row A section receive complimentary popcorn and soda. For audiences seeking an alternative to multiplex chains, Movie Land offers a nostalgic cinema experience that complements the warm, amber-toned aesthetic in “Can This Love Be Translated?”

Pinodia Expo Tower

In the opening episode, Ho-jin sprints toward his unrequited love, Ji-seon, at what the series presents as Japan's Enoshima Tower. The structure is, in fact, Pinodia Expo Tower in Sokcho, Gangwon Province.

Constructed for an international expo, the articulately designed tower offers sweeping views of Chungcho, Seoraksan and the East Sea. For fans, the location will provide both panoramic scenery and a chance to revisit one of the drama's earliest emotional turning points.