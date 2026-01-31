As subzero temperatures linger, few winter pleasures rival sinking into steaming mineral water while frost hangs in the air. Across Korea, several spa and hot spring destinations combine therapeutic bathing with dramatic natural settings, turning the coldest months into the best season to travel. From forest-framed infinity pools to carbonated springs beneath volcanic peaks, these four spots offer restorative warmth and a reason to embrace winter.

Forest Resom Have9 Spa

In the mountains of North Chungcheong Province, Forest Resom Have9 Spa in Jecheon is designed as a multisensory retreat. The indoor spa zone features hydro-massage pools that boost circulation and ease fatigue. Families can head to the aqua play zone, where a lazy river, beach pool and kid-friendly slides allow parents and children to share the experience.

Outdoors, the highlight is a forest-facing infinity pool filled with heated water, ideal for watching steam rise against snow-dusted trees. Nearby is the Valley Spa Zone, home to five large event pools and the resort’s most sought-after attraction: private stone spas carved from massive boulders. These intimate tubs bring bathers close to nature and are so popular that use is limited to short sessions, allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. For those who want deeper warmth, the jjimjilbang complex includes a high-temperature clay kiln said to promote detoxification and a cypress sauna rich in phytoncides, compounds known for their calming effect.

SeolhaeOne

On the east coast in Yangyang, Gangwon Province, SeolhaeOne takes pride in the age of its water. Rainwater has filtered for millennia through layers of 1.9-billion-year-old gneiss and 230-million-year-old granite, emerging as a mineral-rich, mildly alkaline hot spring. Unlike many facilities that dilute their baths with groundwater, SeolhaeOne draws up to 2,500 tons of pure thermal water a day, naturally balanced with potassium, calcium, magnesium and silica.

The outdoor hot spring area is arranged with cabanas and pocket tables, creating secluded spaces for families or small groups. Another draw is the hot spring pool that channels water directly from the main source, set against dense forest. Here, visitors can combine forest bathing with long soaks, letting the warmth and minerals ease tired muscles and support skin health during the dry winter months.

Jeju Sanbangsan Carbonate Hot Springs

Farther south, on Jeju Island, Sanbangsan Carbonate Hot Springs offers a rare type of bath. More than 95 percent of Korean hot springs are simple thermal waters, but this facility is rich in naturally dissolved carbon dioxide, making it one of the country’s few true carbonated springs. The water’s fine bubbles stimulate capillaries and are believed to improve circulation and reduce strain on the heart.

The complex includes indoor baths, a jjimjilbang (Korean-style sauna) and outdoor pools, all framed by sweeping views. Glass walls and ceilings create the feeling of bathing in the open, with Sanbangsan rising directly ahead, a smaller volcanic cone on one side, and Hallasan visible in the distance on clear days. The outdoor baths are co-ed and require swimwear, while the indoor areas follow traditional nude bathing customs. Soaking here on a crisp winter day, with volcanic scenery in every direction, is a distinctly Jeju experience.

You One Jae

For travelers seeking privacy and indulgence, You One Jae, a luxury hot spring hotel in Suanbo, North Chungcheong Province, offers a unique escape. Suanbo’s springs, long called the “king’s hot spring,” have flowed at around 53 degrees Celsius for tens of thousands of years. The mildly alkaline water, drawn from 250 meters underground, contains lithium, calcium, sodium, fluoride and magnesium, and is renowned for its soft feel and reputed benefits for skin conditions, neuralgia and fatigue.

You One Jae is an all-inclusive luxury retreat where every room features a private open-air bath, allowing guests to soak at their own pace while overlooking gardens and surrounding hills. The experience extends beyond bathing, with meals, tea and coffee included, along with access to shared hot spring facilities. For deeper relaxation, the hotel offers premium aromatherapy programs, ranging from a 60-minute full-body treatment to a 90-minute session that adds facial care, each tailored with custom-blended essential oils.

Winter may keep many travelers indoors, but Korea’s spas and hot springs turn the season into an invitation. Whether immersed in a stone tub in a snowy forest, floating in mineral water that has journeyed through ancient rock, or watching volcanic peaks from a carbonated pool, these destinations prove that cold weather is the perfect backdrop for warmth and rest.