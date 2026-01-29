As America turns 250, its opening statement in Seoul is an art exhibition — the fruit of Korea-US cultural exchange and a shared commitment to freedom of expression.

At the center of the opening is Korean modern artist Je Jung-ja, a pioneering first-generation female Western-style painter who built her career in the United States while introducing Korean modern art to international audiences.

The exhibition, held at the US charge d’affaires’ residence in Seongbuk-dong, marks the launch of "Freedom of Expression: Freedom 250 US-Korea Creative Dialogues," a new cultural platform under the US Freedom 250 campaign and a yearlong reflection on America’s founding and its enduring ideals.

Je’s exhibition features 11 works from her Boseon series, inspired by boseon, the white, curved traditional socks worn with hanbok and often associated with femininity, beauty and good fortune.

Je’s work traces a transnational artistic journey linking Korea and the US.

Deeply shaped by American innovators such as Jackson Pollock, Mark Rothko and Andy Warhol, her paintings stand as a vivid testament to the transformative reach of American creative influence — and to the vibrant exchange it continues to inspire.

“Today’s exhibition highlights the powerful role of culture and the arts in strengthening the enduring friendship between the United States and Korea,” Je said Wednesday at the residence.

James Heller, charge d’affaires ad interim at the US Embassy in Seoul, said, “(Je's) art reflects not only remarkable talent but also the kind of cultural bridge-building that strengthens the multifaceted relationship between our nations.”

“Ms. Je's work also reflects a powerful creative exchange influenced by American innovators such as Jackson Pollock, Mark Rothko and Andy Warhol. She weaves Korean heritage together with universal themes of harmony, affection and longevity.”

Heller explained that the Freedom 250 campaign marks “the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States and the enduring ideals that have shaped our country: freedom, creativity and the belief that individuals should be able to express themselves openly.”

The exhibition is only the beginning.

Nicholas Namba, minister-counselor for public diplomacy at the US Embassy in Seoul, said the embassy plans to partner with Korean and American organizations over the coming year to host more than 250 events across South Korea.

“We’ll be celebrating 250 great years of the United States,” Namba said, “but we will also be looking forward to the next 250 years and, in particular, the next 250 years of what it means between the United States and Korea.”