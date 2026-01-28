CJ Olive Young has filed an application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for one of its beauty devices, signaling an accelerated push into the US market, industry sources said Wednesday.

The retailer applied Thursday to trademark Hi-Firm Suction Shot, the official product name of Pore Shurink, a pore-care beauty device launched in May 2025 under its private label BioHeal Boh.

The filing underscores Olive Young's plan to take overseas products refined through domestic consumer insights, as it expands its footprint beyond Korea.

The move comes as Olive Young prepares to open its first US store in Pasadena, California, in May, following the establishment of a US subsidiary in Los Angeles in February 2025. The company aims to grow its global K-beauty presence through a mix of proprietary retail stores and strategic partnerships.

Skin care devices have emerged as a fast-growing category for Olive Young. Sales of beauty devices at its offline stores in Korea surged 280 percent on-year in 2025, with international customers accounting for about half of total sales, according to company data.