Strategic pivot between former rivals aims to unlock K-beauty’s global potential

Former competitors on Korean turf, CJ Olive Young and Sephora are now joining forces abroad, turning past rivalry into a strategic alliance to give K-beauty a global runway through curated placements across major markets.

The Korean beauty retailer announced Wednesday that it has partnered with the French luxury beauty chain to launch dedicated K-beauty zones across Sephora’s online and in-store platforms, beginning in the second half of the year.

The initial rollout will span the United States, Canada, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, with further expansion into the United Kingdom, Australia and the Middle East planned by 2027.

The partnership may seem unusual, having been struck less than two years after Sephora exited the Korean market following years of mounting losses and an unsuccessful attempt to challenge Olive Young’s dominance. Yet both companies are now aligned in their belief that K-beauty holds significant global potential.

“Sephora leads global beauty trends and is the ideal partner to showcase the value and competitiveness of K-beauty on the international stage,” an Olive Young official said. “Through this partnership, we aim to build a stable export framework that enables promising Korean brands to reach global consumers via trusted retail channels.”

The alliance marks a pivotal step in Olive Young’s dual-track expansion model, which combines opening overseas stores with a retail partnership. That approach will be on full display this May, when the company opens its first US brick-and-mortar store in Pasadena, Los Angeles, with additional California locations to follow.

The deal is also seen as a win for Sephora, which was among the first to introduce Korean beauty products to North America in 2010, and now stands to tap further into the category’s growing global influence.

“Korean beauty is one of the most innovative, fastest-growing and desirable categories in beauty right now,” said Priya Venkatesh, global chief merchandising officer of Sephora. “Their differentiated assortment, coupled with Sephora’s unique point of view on the beauty shopping experience, will bring an unrivaled and inspiring offer for all beauty lovers who are keen to explore the most sought-after Korean beauty products.”

Under the agreement with Sephora, Olive Young will lead product selection and brand curation. Sephora, operating in 35 countries with more than 3,400 points of sale, will handle distribution, in-store execution and customer engagement.

Olive Young highlighted that the partnership could help overcome structural hurdles within the K-beauty sector, which is highly fragmented and composed largely of small and mid-sized brands that often lack the financial resources or operational scale to break into major international retail channels.

The collaboration also includes plans for integrated marketing campaigns, pop-up stores and cross-promotional efforts tied to CJ Group’s broader K-culture assets, including the KCON music festival. Olive Young aims to repurpose its large-scale domestic promotional playbook, such as in-house beauty awards for international markets, while leveraging Sephora’s beauty advisor network and marketing capabilities.