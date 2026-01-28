South Korean construction giant HDC Group said Wednesday that it has appointed Do Gi-tak, currently head of the finance division at HDC Hyundai Development Co., as the new CEO of its holding company, HDC.

Set to officially take office on Feb. 2, Do is a company veteran who joined Hyundai Development Co. in 1996. Over the years, he has held a range of key positions across the group, including roles in corporate planning and sales within the holding company and multiple affiliates.

He played a central role in overseeing investment and business planning following the group’s transition to a holding company structure in 2019. Since 2024, he has served as finance chief at HDC Hyundai Development Co., where he has been responsible for overall financial management.

“CEO Do brings a deep understanding of the group’s business portfolio, built on extensive experience in strategic planning and financial management,” an HDC official said. “He is well positioned to lead portfolio restructuring efforts and develop practical growth strategies.”

The appointment comes as HDC Group marks its 50th anniversary. The group recently announced plans to reorganize its business portfolio around four core pillars — life, artificial intelligence, infrastructure and energy — while strengthening the role of the holding company to enhance governance and coordination among affiliates.