Macquarie Asset Management has sold its entire 8.3 percent stake in LG CNS, doubling its profit just six years after pouring more than 1 trillion won ($699 million) into the company in 2020, local media reported Wednesday.

According to reports, Macquarie conducted a demand forecast for the block deal — setting the price and volume in advance and selling the shares in a single transaction — after Kospi closed on Tuesday. The shares were placed at 66,800 won each, a 7.2 percent discount to LG CNS’s Tuesday closing price of 72,000 won.

The sale involved 8 million shares, valued at roughly 536 billion won, with Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America jointly leading the selling.

Market watchers said the exit is likely to ease overhang concerns surrounding LG CNS by removing a potential selling pressure.

Macquarie acquired a 35 percent stake, or 30.5 million shares, in LG CNS from LG Corp. in 2020 for 1.0019 trillion won through its special-purpose vehicle, Crystal Korea Limited.

The fund has since exited in stages, selling 5.57 percent for 347.8 billion won in August 2025 and 7.0 percent for 446 billion won in November via block deals.

Including the latest transaction, Macquarie is estimated to have recovered about 1.33 trillion won from share sales and received 190 billion won in dividends. Together with 599.7 billion won realized from the sale of existing shares at LG CNS’s February market debut, total revenues are estimated at around 2.12 trillion won.