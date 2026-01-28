A man who proclaimed himself to be the reincarnation of Jesus Christ is under investigation for fraud and improper use of donations, local police officials said Wednesday.

The suspect, a former writing instructor, launched a pseudo-religious movement on YouTube in 2023, declaring himself to be the savior and warning that humanity was nearing its end. He urged followers to donate funds for what he described as a sanctuary, promising salvation to those who obeyed his instructions.

Police said he had amassed roughly 5 billion won ($3.5 million) in donations since January 2024, funneled through three different bank accounts.

The No. 4 appeared frequently in donation amounts. The suspect claimed the number was sacred and instructed followers to send money featuring the digit prominently.

One victim reportedly transferred 400 million won and 4,444 won to him.

The suspect told victims to take out home mortgages and credit card loans and cash in insurance policies to pay him.

The suspect was himself subscribed in insurance policies, and enjoyed an affluent life with luxury cars, private elite schools for all three of his children and a luxury apartment, while he also had followers to do his chores and drive for him.

Officials at Hwaseong Dongtan Police Station in Gyeonggi Province are investigating the man for fraud and violation of the Act on Collection and Use of Donations.