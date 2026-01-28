NUREMBERG, Germany (Reuters) -- ​Mattel teased fans of "KPop Demon Hunters" on Tuesday with a new line-up of dolls to be rolled out later this year after it failed to cash in on the success of the runaway Netflix hit over the holiday shopping season.

"KPop Demon Hunters" is Netflix's most popular film ever, hitting over 500 million views since its June release. Mattel, however, did not foresee its crossover appeal, a source told Reuters last year.

The new toys will start rolling out this summer, ‍roughly a year after the film's release, as Mattel hopes merchandise can stoke its continued popularity.

"We really believe that this brand and this franchise has evergreen potential," Roberto Stanichi, Mattel's chief global brand officer, told Reuters at the International Toy ​Fair in the southern German city of Nuremberg, where the toys were unveiled.

"We're going to be staging different collections, different assortments throughout the year," he added.

Breakthroughs

Facing declining ‍retail sales, the Barbie and Hot Wheels maker is repositioning itself as a global entertainment player, giving ‍new life to its intellectual properties through Hollywood partnerships.

With more than 14 films in the pipeline, Mattel hopes ‌to repeat the success of ​2023 blockbuster "Barbie" with a live-action version of "Masters of the Universe" in June and will release ‍a new He-Man toy line soon to build buzz.

While no announcement has yet been made, industry publication Deadline reported that a "KPop Demon Hunters" sequel is in the works for ‌a possible 2029 release.

"We have ambitious plans for the franchise, but I'm not able to share them yet," Filippo Zuffada, senior director of consumer products at Netflix, told Reuters. "Merchandise is essential to extend the life of an IP like this." Netflix, which was already offering "KPop Demon Hunters" apparel, accessories and collectibles through ‍its online shop, announced a licencing partnerships with Mattel as well as Hasbro in October.

Mattel's Stanichi said the process of developing a ‍product from an idea to commercial launch typically takes around 18 months, and, for the KPop Demon Hunters line, it worked with Netflix to speed that up without sacrificing details.

KDH craze

The dolls inspired by Rumi, Zoey and Mira -- the film's girl band ​members by day, ​demon hunters ‍by night -- will initially be available with two looks, including dolls who sing their Billboard No. 1 hit "Golden."

The HUNTR/X stars along with frenemy boy band Saja Boys members and other characters will be released across Mattel's Polly Pocket, UNO and Little People Collector brands.

The dolls will sell for around $40 to $45, while Polly Pocket tiny capsules, featuring the girl band's favorite ramen cups, will retail for about $8.

Some products will not be available until autumn.