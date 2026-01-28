Pentagon will perform at a music award ceremony next month featuring all members, according to a local media report on Wednesday.

The group will reportedly put together a special performance to celebrate 10 years together at the Hanteo Music Awards taking place Feb. 15.

The group debuted in 2016 as a 10-member team and continued with nine members after Dawn left in 2018. Six members parted ways with Cube Entertainment in 2023 when their contracts expired, and Jinho did so last year. Leader and songwriter Hui signed with a new agency in November, while Shinwon, the only member remaining at Cube, said that he will branch into acting.

The bandmates have maintained they are not disbanding, although their last full-group effort was the digital single “With Universe” in 2023. They have been completing their compulsory military service and pursuing solo careers since.