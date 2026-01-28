The Japanese debut single of TWS has made the jump to Korean and is set to drop as a digital single on Feb. 9, Pledis Entertainment announced Wednesday.

The six-member act officially entered Japan in July 2025 with the single "Nice to See You Again," which debuted atop Oricon's Daily Single Ranking chart. It logged 250,000 shipments in the country and was certified platinum by the Recording Industry of Japan in September.

The Japan leg of TWS' tour drew some 50,000 fans across 13 shows. The group also placed No. 2 among rookie artists by sales on Oricon's Yearly Ranking 2025.

TWS will continue the "24/7 With: Us" tour in Kaohsiung in southern Taiwan this weekend. The two concerts there will be its first in the Greater China region. Tickets — including those with a limited view — have already sold out.