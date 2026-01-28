South Korean men’s national soccer team captain Son Heung-min is expected to headline the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with the tournament likely marking his final appearance on soccer’s biggest stage. Now in his mid-30s, Son embodies the culmination of a golden era for Korean soccer, combining global stardom, leadership and consistency across four World Cups.

FIFA’s “Last Dance” spotlight places him alongside some of the sport’s defining figures, including Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric, all poised for farewell tournaments in North America.

Other established stars, such as Kevin De Bruyne, Neymar, Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, are also expected to be approaching their World Cup curtain calls, making 2026 a symbolic handover between generations.