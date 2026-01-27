South Korea’s Foreign Ministry confirmed Tuesday that China plans to relocate one of the structures it installed in the provisional waters of the West Sea, calling the move a “meaningful step forward” that could help ease tensions and contribute to the development of bilateral relations.

Kang Young-shin, director-general for Northeast and Central Asian affairs at Seoul's Foreign Ministry, said during an afternoon briefing that the Chinese side had officially announced plans to move its management platform, which is one of the three known structures.

“China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson stated at today’s regular briefing that a Chinese company will relocate its management platform installed in the Provisional Measures Zone,” Kang said.

He added that Seoul has maintained “constructive consultations” with Beijing on the issue and intends to continue seeking progress based on South Korea’s longstanding position opposing unilateral installations in the area.

“Given that the Korean government has consistently opposed the unilateral installation of structures in the PMZ and has engaged China accordingly, we view this measure as meaningful progress,” Kang said. “It can be seen as a change that helps advance South Korea-China relations.”

China also confirmed the relocation earlier Tuesday, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun telling a regular press briefing that “a Chinese company is currently carrying out work related to moving a management platform.”

However, Guo described the move as “an arrangement autonomously adjusted by the company in line with its own operational and development needs,” denying any involvement by Beijing.

According to a navigational safety notice issued by China’s maritime authorities, relocation work is scheduled to take place from 7 p.m. Tuesday through midnight on Jan. 30, Beijing time.

The PMZ in the West Sea is an area where South Korea’s and China’s exclusive economic zones overlap, pending maritime boundary delimitation. While the zone is intended for joint management, China has unilaterally installed several structures there, raising concerns in Seoul.

President Lee Jae Myung previously said that China had expressed its intention to withdraw some facilities. Speaking at a press briefing in Shanghai on Jan. 7, Lee said the structures were located near the Chinese side of the PMZ boundary and included aquaculture facilities and related management installations.

“The Chinese side said it would withdraw the management facility, so it appears that will be relocated,” Lee said at the time.

Seoul's Foreign Ministry later confirmed on Jan. 8 that the two sides had reached an understanding regarding the relocation of the management platform, though the exact timing depended on China’s preparations.

China has installed two steel aquaculture structures known as Shenlan 1 and Shenlan 2, as well as a fixed seabed management platform, in the PMZ.

All three structures are located in waters where Korea’s and China’s EEZ claims overlap. Although the installations do not technically violate the Korea–China fisheries agreement or the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, Seoul has raised concerns that they could interfere with fishing activities and raise longer-term security and sovereignty questions.

The Seoul government is expected to continue requesting the relocation of the remaining two structures. However, some observers have expressed concern that China’s explanation — that the current relocation is driven by a company’s “operational needs” rather than a bilateral decision — could complicate efforts to secure the removal of the remaining installations.

Kang reiterated that Seoul would continue engaging Beijing based on its consistent position.

“The government has maintained constructive consultations with China and will continue to seek further progress moving forward,” he said.