The 2026 edition of Eco Deals offers accommodation partners enhanced visibility while continuing to support the protection of wildlife and conservation of critical habitats in Asia

SINGAPORE, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) launch the fifth edition of Eco Deals, marking five years of impactful partnership and conservation achievements across Asia. The 2026 program will continue its highest funding commitment to-date of US$1.5 million to support conservation efforts in 10 markets across Asia. This year's launch also marks the signing of a new five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), strengthening the ongoing partnership between Agoda and WWF to advance conservation efforts, raise traveler awareness, and drive industry engagement for sustainable tourism throughout Asia.

Launching on 19 January, the 2026 Eco Deals program will begin with a month-long campaign offering travelers discounts of up to 20% at participating properties to mark the program's fifth anniversary. The program will then continue with a year-round offering, providing savings of up to 15% for travelers until 18 December. Throughout the campaign, travelers can easily identify participating accommodations through dedicated program pages and on‑site identification features across Agoda's platforms. As in previous editions, Agoda will donate US$1 towards WWF`s conservation efforts for every completed program booking made at a participating hotel.

Eco Deals enables accommodation partners to support conservation efforts across Asian destinations, helping protect the natural environments and biodiversity that are essential to the region. In 2025, the program continued to scale across the region, growing to nearly 10,000 participating properties. Since it was first launched in 2022, Eco Deals has raised US$2.89 million for conservation projects, supporting efforts such as protecting the Malayan tiger in Malaysia, safeguarding Asian elephants in Thailand, and conserving whale sharks in the Philippines. These efforts contribute to broader regional progress towards the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework '30x30' goal, which aims to bring 30% of the world's land and oceans under effective protection by 2030.

Participating partners will receive the Eco Deals badge, signaling their support to the protection of wildlife and nature across Asia. Partners will also benefit from marketing support across Agoda platforms, including targeted marketing placements such as banner promotions, customer communications, social media features and in-app discovery. Eco Deals properties will also be featured on dedicated program pages across Agoda's desktop and mobile platforms, helping travelers discover and support accommodations whose bookings contribute to conservation efforts. Upon its conclusion, participating properties will receive a certificate recognizing their involvement in the program.

"Eco Deals reflects five years of collaboration with WWF to support conservation efforts to protect Asia's most remarkable destinations, alongside a growing network of accommodation partners," said Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply, Agoda. "The signing of a new five-year MoU with WWF is a testament to our shared vision and action for long-term conservation and industry collaboration. In the past year alone, the program has seen participating properties grow by more than 45%, with strong momentum in markets like Indonesia, the Philippines and Malaysia. But what's most rewarding is seeing how Eco Deals has become a platform for hotels to differentiate themselves, connect with sustainability‑minded travelers and contribute to meaningful conservation work across Asia."

"Nature is a source of wonder and a vital lifeline for communities and wildlife," said Hsieh Fu Hua, Chairman, WWF-Singapore. "Eco Deals shows how the tourism industry can actively contribute to nature-positive outcomes while creating value for travelers and destinations alike. By working across markets and a broad network of stakeholders, this partnership helps link local conservation priorities with regional coordination to protect nature today and for future generations."

With a global network of accommodations and travel offerings, Agoda remains committed to working with partners to support responsible travel and conservation initiatives across the region. Together with WWF, Agoda invites hotel partners to take part in this year's Eco Deals program and contribute towards conservation initiatives across Asia. For more information, visit www.agoda.com/ecodeals.