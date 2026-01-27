Popular mukbang YouTuber Tzuyang has donated 50 million won ($34,500) to a local children’s hospital after she and her staff ate 10 McDonald’s burgers as part of a charity fundraiser.

In a video posted Sunday, Tzuyang said the donation was made to the children’s hospital at Asan Medical Center in Seoul. She said she was moved by a comment from a 13-year-old fan undergoing medical treatment, who asked her to film a mukbang of the McDonald’s Prosperity Burger -- a menu item tied to a fundraiser in which 100 won is donated per burger sold.

"Whenever I get surgery, I see your videos and work through the pain. Could you do a mukbang of the Prosperity Burger at McDonald’s? I heard 100 won is donated for each burger sold. I hope sick children like myself can get better quickly," the fan wrote.

Tzuyang visited a McDonald’s restaurant and ordered the burgers, eating seven herself while her staff ate the other three. She decided to donate 5 million won per burger for a total of 50 million won.

"I see comments saying that people who are sick feel satisfied watching my mukbang content. I hope they get well soon so they can eat tasty food themselves," she said.

The fan who made the initial request left another comment on the video, saying, "Thank you. I'm watching from a hospital."

Tzuyang is one of the most popular South Korea-based YouTubers, and is among the biggest names in the mukbang genre. Her channel currently has 13 million subscribers.