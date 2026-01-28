‘소변/대변’은 누구에게나 익숙한 생리 현상이지만, 어떤 단어를 선택하느냐에 따라 화자의 나이, 상황 인식, 그리고 대화의 격식이 자연스럽게 드러납니다.

한국어에서 공식적인 자리에서는 ‘소변/대변’을, 일상적인 대화에서는 ‘오줌/똥’을 구분해 사용하듯, 영어에서도 이 영역에서의 어휘는 상황과 맥락에 따라 매우 세분화되어 있습니다. 맥락에 맞지 않는 표현을 쓰면 의도와 달리 유치하게 들리거나 불필요하게 거칠고 무례한 인상을 줄 수 있습니다. 의료 환경에서는 정확성과 중립성이 중요해 urine이나 stool 같은 용어가 쓰이고, 일상 대화에서는 상황에 따라 pee나 poop처럼 더 부드러운 표현이 등장합니다. 반면, 완곡한 표현을 택해야 하는 공식적인 자리에서는 직접적인 단어를 피하고 대체의 표현이 선호됩니다.

"Waste," "excrement"

A plethora of terms here could be used depending on the audience and tone -- not to mention the level of desired vulgarity. To keep it neutral, though, “waste” (specifically, human waste or bodily waste) can be used for the noun form. For more specific vocabulary, “excrement” or “excreta” in plural can be used.

청중과 말의 톤은 물론, 어느 정도의 노골함을 의도하느냐에 따라 사용할 수 있는 표현이 매우 다양합니다. 다만 중립적인 표현을 유지하고 싶다면 명사형으로 "waste" 특히 human waste나 bodily waste를 사용할 수 있습니다. 보다 구체적인 어휘로는 excrement나 복수형인 excreta가 쓰일 수 있습니다.

"Pass urine," "Pass stool"

This is a really tricky area, because if you pick the wrong word, you can end up sounding like a child or a belligerent drunk! These two are often used in medical settings, where urine and stool would be the equivalents, with the verb for both being to "pass." Pee and poop would not be uncommon in such settings, though, especially where they involve children.

이 영역은 표현 선택이 특히 까다롭습니다. 잘못된 단어를 고르면 유치하게 들리거나 괜히 취중에 시비를 거는 사람처럼 보일 수도 있기 때문입니다. 의료 환경에서는 보통 urine과 stool이 해당 표현으로 쓰이며, 두 경우 모두 동사는 pass를 사용합니다. 다만 의료 현장에서는 소아를 다룰때 pee나 poop 같은 표현이 자주 쓰이기도 합니다.

"Number 1", "Number 2"

As children many of us are taught to use the euphemisms of “number 1” (pee) and “number 2” (poop) when talking in public. So instead of “Mom, I need to poop!” We could say “Mom, I need to go number two,” and keep things polite in case we were overheard. While less common to say as an adult, it does avoid the more childish and visceral words while being universally understood.

많은 사람들은 어린 시절 공공장소에서 말할 때 ‘number 1’(소변), ‘number 2’(대변) 같은 완화된 표현을 쓰도록 배웁니다. 그래서 “Mom, I need to poop!”이라고 말하는 대신, 누가 들을지도 모르는 상황에서는 “Mom, I need to go number two”라고 말해 예의를 지킬 수 있습니다. 성인이 되어서는 비교적 덜 쓰이는 표현이지만, 지나치게 유치하거나 노골적인 단어를 피하면서도 누구나 이해할 수 있다는 장점이 있습니다.