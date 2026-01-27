Cheong Wa Dae says no official US explanation on Trump's call for 25% tariffs yet

The South Korean government will reassure Washington of its commitment to the tariff agreement and take a calm, measured approach in response to US President Donald Trump’s recently announced tariff hikes, Cheong Wa Dae said Tuesday.

Presidential chief of staff for policy Kim Yong-beom and national security adviser Wi Sung-lac co-chaired a meeting on US trade issues Tuesday morning to examine the current situation and discuss a course of action.

The meeting came hours after Trump said he would increase tariffs on South Korean autos, lumber and pharmaceuticals — as well as other “reciprocal tariffs” — from 15 percent to 25 percent in a Truth Social post on Monday.

Earlier in the day, less than an hour after Trump’s surprise notice, Cheong Wa Dae said “the US government has not issued any official notification or provided details regarding the measure as of now.”

"Given that tariff increases require administrative steps, including publication in the Federal Register, to take effect, our government plans to convey to the United States its commitment to implementing the tariff agreement while responding in a calm and measured manner," said Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung in a written statement.

South Korean Minister of Trade, Industry and Resources Kim Jung-kwan, who is currently in Canada, will visit the US "as soon as he wraps up his schedule in Canada to discuss the matter with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick," according to Kang.

Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo is also set to travel to the US in the near future to hold talks with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

The meeting, which overlapped with the Cabinet meeting chaired by President Lee Jae Myung, was attended by vice ministers from relevant ministries, including Yeo, First Vice Minister of Economy and Finance Lee Hyung-il, and Second Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jina.

Senior presidential aides were also present, including Ha Joon-kyung, senior presidential secretary for economic growth; Oh Hyun-joo, third deputy director of the National Security Office; and Ha Jung-woo, senior presidential secretary for artificial intelligence policy and future planning.

Presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik and Minister Kim Jung-kwan, who are also in Canada as part of a special delegation for strategic economic cooperation, participated in the meeting by phone.

Trump's claims, allies' agreement

During Tuesday's meeting, participants reviewed progress on the “Special Act on Managing Korea-US Strategic Investments,” which is being advanced as a follow-up measure to the tariff negotiations between the US and Korea, Kang explained.

When announcing the tariff increase Monday, Trump claimed the move was “because the Korean legislature hasn’t enacted our historic trade agreement, which is their prerogative.”

"President Lee and I reached a great deal for both countries on July 30, 2025, and we reaffirmed these terms while I was in Korea on October 29, 2025. Why hasn't the Korean legislature approved it?" Trump added.

Though Trump did not name the legislation, he appeared to be referring to the “Special Act on Managing Korea-US Strategic Investments” introduced by the ruling Democratic Party on Nov. 26.

Under standard legislative procedure, the bill was placed in a deliberation period after it was referred to the Assembly’s Strategy and Finance Committee the following day.

Under the Nov. 14 memorandum of understanding on strategic investment, however, the allies agreed that tariff reductions would apply retroactively from the first day of the month in which the bill is submitted to the National Assembly — not from the date it is passed.

The MOU was released alongside a joint fact sheet outlining a broader package on security and trade following the leaders’ Oct. 29 summit in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province. Under the fact sheet, South Korea pledged $350 billion in US-bound investment, while Washington agreed to lower tariffs on South Korean automobiles.

On Dec. 4, the United States retroactively lowered tariffs on South Korean automobiles to 15 percent after the relevant measure was published in the Federal Register.

On reciprocal tariffs, Seoul and Washington agreed during trade negotiations on July 30 to cut the rate from 25 percent to 15 percent, and Trump signed the executive order on Aug. 7, formally bringing the reduced rate into effect.

Government courts Assembly support

South Korean Minister of Economy and Finance Koo Yun-cheol is set to meet main opposition People Power Party Rep. Lim Lee-ja, who chairs the Assembly’s strategy and finance committee, on Tuesday afternoon.

The Ministry of Economy and Finance said in a statement Tuesday morning that it would “seek the National Assembly’s cooperation on the special bill” during the meeting and “continue to actively consult with the legislature going forward, including on this matter.”

While Tuesday afternoon's meeting had been scheduled in advance, discussions were expected to focus primarily on the tariff issue following Trump’s tariff hike notice.

The ministry added that it is “currently working to gauge the US position” and will “stay in communication with the US government, including by explaining developments in the National Assembly’s deliberations on the bill going forward.”

Separately, Rep. Lee Cheul-gyu, chair of the Assembly’s Trade, Industry, Energy, SMEs and Startups Committee, received a briefing on the matter from Trade Minister Yeo and Industry Vice Minister Moon Shin-hak.

While Trump has pointed to delays in South Korea’s legislative process, it remains unclear whether that alone explains the decision to raise tariffs.

The abrupt tariff announcement notably came as Trump awaits a Supreme Court decision on the legality of global tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

Washington has also voiced dissatisfaction with revisions to South Korea’s Information and Communications Network Act approved by the National Assembly in late December, as well as the repeated introduction of bills aimed at regulating online platforms.

Prime Minister Kim Min-seok said Vice President JD Vance had also raised concerns during their meeting in Washington on Friday, questioning whether South Korea would pursue a “discriminatory and aggressive investigation” into Coupang’s massive data breach.