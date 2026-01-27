LG CNS said Tuesday it achieved record-high revenue in 2025, surpassing 6 trillion won ($4.13 billion) for the first time, fueled by growing demand for artificial intelligence and cloud services.

The company reported 6.13 trillion won in revenue and 555.8 billion won in operating profit, marking on-year gains of 2.5 percent and 8.4 percent, respectively. Operating margin also rose by 0.5 percentage points to 9.1 percent, reflecting steady improvements in cost structure.

Fourth-quarter sales totaled 1.94 trillion won, down 4.4 percent from a year earlier, while operating profit climbed 7.9 percent to 216 billion won, signaling stronger operational efficiency despite slower top-line growth.

Annual revenue from AI and cloud reached 3.59 trillion won, up 7 percent. These core sectors continued to gain momentum amid an accelerating push for digital transformation across industries.

“In AI, we expanded our transformation business by securing clients across finance, manufacturing and public sectors,” an LG CNS official said. “We also scaled our agentic AI platform, AgenticWorks, while adopting services from the world’s top three cloud providers.”

In cloud, the company bolstered its capabilities in data center design, build and operation. Leveraging LG Group’s cooling and energy infrastructure, it rolled out the “One LG” solution to sharpen competitiveness in global AI data centers.

Smart engineering contributed 1.19 trillion won, with logistics growth — spanning beauty, food, fashion and defense — emerging as a key driver. The company also secured automation contracts from Korean firms abroad, laying the foundation for expanded overseas business.

Smart factory projects remained active across defense, semiconductor and pharmaceutical sectors, while lightweight factory solutions for small and midsized manufacturers also gained traction.

Digital business services brought in 1.35 trillion won, anchored by large-scale IT deals with the Korea Securities Depository, Mirae Asset Life Insurance and NH Nonghyup Bank.

System integration and management services expanded in parallel, powered by agentic AI. As lead operator of “Project Hangang,” LG CNS and the Bank of Korea piloted the country’s first agentic AI-based digital currency settlement system — a move seen as a first step toward next-generation payment infrastructure. Related efforts in tokenized securities and stablecoins are also gaining traction, as the company positions itself in the evolving digital finance landscape.

Looking abroad this year, LG CNS is ramping up robot-based automation at affiliate factories in North America while scaling AX deployments across the Asia-Pacific region — key markets in its global growth strategy.

In infrastructure, it became the first Korean firm to win a contract to build an AI data center in Indonesia. Expansion into Vietnam is also underway, while its K-banking system is now being exported to Indonesia, Singapore and other Asia-Pacific markets.