Korea's leading fashion platform Musinsa is bringing its beauty business into physical stores for the first time, building on momentum from its private labels.

The company said Tuesday that its beauty unit would establish its first physical presence at the Musinsa Megastore Seongsu that is set to open by the end of June.

The megastore is billed as a large-scale select shop designed to recreate the curated experience of online shopping in an immersive, real-world setting. Featuring more than 800 beauty brands in line with Musinsa’s vision for the next wave of beauty, it will have dedicated zones for skincare, fragrance and makeup, the company said.

Musinsa Beauty will also carve out a distinct identity through collaborations with fashion houses and well-known licensed properties.

At the center of Musinsa’s beauty strategy are its in-house incubator labels — Musinsa Standard Beauty, Whizzy, Oddtype and No the Love — which together recorded a 120 percent on-year increase in transaction volume in 2025. According to the company, recent pop-up activations in Seoul hotspots like Seongsu and Dongdaemun, known for their heavy tourist footfall, demonstrated the on-the-ground appeal of its private beauty lineup.

Alongside its physical retail expansion, Musinsa Beauty is eyeing international growth across both online and offline channels, fueled by the brand equity and product credibility it has built in the Korean market.

The company said it would tap brand ambassadors and introduce new product lines tailored to evolving consumer tastes, targeting not only K-beauty-friendly markets such as North and South America, but also high-growth regions like the Middle East, where demand for Korean beauty is rapidly accelerating.

“Musinsa Beauty grew by more than 50 percent on-year in 2025, proving its brand power not just through sales, but by shaping trends,” a company official said. “In 2026, we are ramping up investment across channels and expanding into international markets to more clearly define what the future of beauty looks like.”