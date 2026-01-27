Zerobaseone has piqued the curiosities of fans yet again, this time with a poster for a side track from its upcoming album.

Against the dark vastness of space, the title of the track “Lovepocalypse” is spelled out in neon cobalt, hinting at new life flickering against the looming apocalypse.

The single will be part of the band’s special limited album “Re-Flow,” due out on Feb. 2. The project boy band released two songs earlier this month ahead of the full release: “Running to Future” and “Roses.”

The album will be the last set from the nonet formed via Mnet K-pop competition "Boys Planet," having already extended the time frame by two months. The final endeavor will be three nights of concerts in Seoul slated for March, serving as an encore to the “Here & Now” tour.