Nmixx scored a spot on the Top 40 Radio Chart with “Blue Valentine,” a first for the group, JYP Entertainment said Tuesday.

The latest hit song ranks No. 38 on the weekly chart for mainstream radio stations in the US.

“Blue Valentine” is the titular track from the group’s first studio album, released in October last year. The single earned five trophies on TV music chart shows and topped daily and weekly charts on Melon -- both career bests for the six-member team.

In November last year, Nmixx held two days of show in Incheon, kicking off its first international tour, “Episode 1: Zero Frontier.” The tour resumes in mid-March in Madrid, followed by four more stops in Europe and six in North America.