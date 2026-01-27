Girl group KiiiKiii marked their return with a clearer statement of identity — positioning themselves as an idol group that rejects fixed answers and instead charts its own path.

The five-member act unveiled its second EP, “Delulu Pack,” at a media showcase at Yes 24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul, framing the release as “a collection of (the members’) new year wishes.”

“‘Delulu Pack’ centers on the theme of making wishes in the new year,” explained member Sui. “Our wishes that we wished to convey in the album are shaped through our imagination, self-belief and freedom.”

The six-track album is a follow-up to the girl group’s 2025 EP “Uncut Gem,” which introduced KiiiKiii as a team unafraid to define itself on its own terms. “Delulu Pack” also arrives after the group saw huge success with its debut single “I Do Me." In the months since, KiiiKiii racked up 14 awards, including seven rookie awards and a best performance award, earning them "super rookie" status.

The EP is led by the main track “404 (New Era),” a UK house- and garage-based track.

“‘404 (New Era)’ is a song that reinterprets the familiar error code “404 Not Found” as a symbol of freedom rather than failure,” said member Leesol. “Instead of seeking only correct answers and the right path, the song embraces the idea of existing without fixed coordinates. It’s a song that fits KiiiKiii well because we’re not a team that chases predetermined answers.”

The members highlighted the track’s performance-focused nature as something fans should pay close attention to in the new release.

“There are a lot of ‘wow points’ in the song, like the climactic section toward the end of the song designed to feel like a celebration rather than a conclusion,” said member Kya. “The final part of the song sets the vibe for a party, and we thought that really brought the track to life.”

“The music video for ‘404 (New Era)’ reinforces the album’s themes through shifting locations and contrasts,” explained member Haum. “Moving between natural landscapes and rehearsal-room settings, it explores the idea of us chasing after our dreams. Some of its moments might remind people of ‘I Do Me,’ but with a different energy.” “I Do Me” received the “Music Video of the Year” award at the 2025 Melon Music Awards, for hitting No. 1 on YouTube’s trending videos in Korea within 12 hours of its release.

Beyond its main track, “Delulu Pack” explores a variety of genres, including bass, hip hop and retro pop, through tracks such as “Underdogs,” “Dizzy” and “To Me From Me.” “To Me From Me,” produced by Tablo of hip hop group Epik High, was released as a single in November 2025.

As the group approaches its first anniversary since its debut, the members added that they hoped to deepen their connection with their fans in 2026 while expanding their presence on larger global stages, such as Lollapalooza and the Summer Sonic Festival.

“Ever since our debut, we received so much love and attention that was way beyond our imagination. In the process, everything we experienced, including the feedback we received, became our foundation for where we are now,” said member Jiyu. “We want to build on that more this year and through this EP and show even better versions of ourselves.”