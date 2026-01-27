Rookie group Alpha Drive One took first place on all three major Korean television music chart shows with its debut single.

The eight-member act is the first boy group to do so in nine years, after Wanna One, according to agency WakeOne Entertainment.

The octet achieved the feat with “Freak Alarm,” the main track from its first EP “Euphoria,” which rolled out on Jan. 12. Barely two weeks after its release, it has bagged four trophies with the single.

The album sold over 1.44 million copies in its first week, the second most for a K-pop debut album following Zerobaseone. All six tracks from the set entered Melon’s Top 100 upon release.

In May, Alpha Drive One will join the KCON Japan lineup, hitting the stage alongside TWS, Cortis and &Team.