Park Sung-jae denies charges, says he opposed martial law imposition

Former Justice Minister Park Sung-jae appeared in court Monday to face charges linked to former President Yoon Suk Yeol's Dec. 3, 2024, martial law declaration, rejecting allegations that he supported the move or intervened in an inquiry involving Yoon's wife.

The Seoul Central District Court held the first hearing for Park, who has been indicted on charges of participating in a key role in an insurrection, abusing his authority and violating the Improper Solicitation and Graft Act.

Yoon is currently under trial as the ringleader of insurrection in his martial law imposition. The prosecution has sought the death penalty.

Park's attorney said the former minister "categorically denies all charges," arguing that Park had opposed the martial law declaration when it was brought to the Cabinet by then-President Yoon.

"The defendant strongly objected to the declaration as a Cabinet member and urged former President Yoon not to proceed," the lawyer said.

"He ultimately failed to dissuade the president, and he feels deep remorse for the confusion caused to the constitutional order. But he knew nothing about the content or execution plans of the martial law and did not support or participate in carrying it out."

Prosecutors allege that after Yoon declared martial law on Dec. 3, Park convened a meeting of senior ministry officials and issued instructions that effectively supported the emergency regime, including reviewing the dispatch of prosecutors to the Joint Investigation Headquarters, checking capacity at correctional facilities and placing immigration officials responsible for travel bans on standby.

Park is also accused of violating the Improper Solicitation and Graft Act by relaying an inquiry from Kim Keon Hee to subordinates and directing them to confirm and report back on the status of an investigation involving her.

Prosecutors say Kim messaged Park in May 2024, asking him to determine whether a dedicated investigative team for her case involving her allegedly improperly receiving a luxury bag had been ordered by the prosecutor general or proposed by a senior prosecutor.

Park is alleged to have forwarded the request to ministry staff and received internal updates in response.

Park's lawyer rejected the notion, saying the message was one-sided and did not amount to a personal request.

The attorney said Park received information through standard administrative channels and did not act for Kim's benefit.

The former minister was indicted alongside former Legislation Minister Lee Wan-kyo, who is accused of lying to the National Assembly about whether a closed-door meeting held after the lifting of martial law included discussions on the decree.

Lee has also denied all charges.

The Dec. 3, 2024, martial law has already been legally characterized as an insurrection in a separate ruling issued earlier this month, when a Seoul court sentenced former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo for his role in the failed attempt.

Park's case is the latest among several trials examining the actions of senior officials surrounding the event.