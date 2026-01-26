Cheong Wa Dae is operating a Telegram chatroom of more than 70 top officials, effectively running round-the-clock Cabinet meetings, a local daily reported Monday.

According to Maeil Business Newspaper, the Telegram chatroom was opened on orders of President Lee Jae Myung, days after the president ordered heads of government agencies to attend Cabinet meetings.

Under Korea’s Government Organization Act, government bodies are categorized into ministry-, administration- and agency-level bodies. As heads of agencies are vice minister-level positions, agency chiefs were not required to attend Cabinet meetings.

The report said that the chatroom is named “Cabinet meeting expanded” and includes over 70 officials. The chatroom is said to be active around the clock, with the president posting questions and comments at all hours, to which included members respond immediately, according to the report.

Citing an unnamed government official, the daily also reported that the president facilitates free discussion among the chatroom members.