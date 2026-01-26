Stray Kids exceeded 1.5 billion hits on Spotify with their 2020 album “In Life,” label JYP Entertainment said Monday.

The album is a repackage of its first LP “Go Live,” which was released three months earlier and featured the single “Back Door.” The track was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America in 2024, becoming the group's third song to do so after “God’s Menu” and “Maniac.”

Co-written by the songwriting trio of Bang Chan, Changbin and Han, the single was named one of “The 10 Best Songs of 2020” by Time Magazine — the only K-pop track to make the list. The publication also listed the album among its “10 Best K-Pop Albums of 2020.”

Separately, “Stray Kids: the Dominate Experience” will be unveiled Feb. 4, reliving moments from its 35-city record-setting world tour.