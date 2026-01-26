Jeno and Jaemin of NCT will put out a subunit mini album on Feb. 23, label SM Entertainment announced Monday.

The album “Both Sides” will have six tracks, including the title track.

The two are members of the NCT Dream subunit and are starring in the short-form drama series “Wind Up,” which began airing in January. Set in a high school, Jeno plays a pitcher in a slump, and Jaemin is a new kid who asks to be his manager. The drama has garnered over 5 million views.

Over the weekend, the pair took to the stage in Nagoya, Japan, for NCT Dream’s “The Dream Show 4: Future The Dream” world tour. The seven-member act will conclude the tour in March with six concerts in Seoul.