The first solo single from Jungkook of BTS became the most-streamed song from 2023 on Spotify.

“Seven (feat. Latto)” dethroned Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers,” surpassing 2.76 billion plays on the platform as of Sunday. The single ranks No. 69 on Spotify by accumulated streams.

Jungkook has earned a series of Guinness World Records with the song, including hitting 100 million and 1 billion Spotify streams in the shortest time in the chart's history.

Jimin logged 6.5 billion streams of his solo releases, a first for a solo K-pop artist on Spotify. Leading the numbers is “Who,” the main track from his second solo album, “Muse,” which has garnered over 2.25 billion plays. More than 450 million plays are from the US, the most for a K-pop song in the country.