The game most played in South Korean internet cafes, known locally as “PC bangs,” last year was League of Legends — or LoL — a recent report showed. N Media Platform, an integrated online marketing firm, released its 2025 data covering Jan. 1 to Dec. 14, detailing South Korea’s most popular online games, their genres, and user demographics.

By individual game, LoL ranked first, accounting for 36.01 percent of playtime, followed by FC Online (9.06 percent), Battlegrounds (8.42 percent) and Valorant (8.03 percent). MapleStory (5.43 percent) entered the top five for the first time. Meanwhile, the combined share of the top five games fell 4.25 percentage points compared to the previous year.

By genre, MMORPGs (massively multiplayer online role-playing game) and conventional role-playing games grew in popularity. Dungeon & Fighter (4.29 percent) saw the largest increase, rising 2.51 percentage points from the previous year, while MapleStory (5.43 percent) also showed strong performance, increasing 2.22 percentage points.

In 2025, total PC bang usage in South Korea declined by about 6 percent from the previous year, totaling 780 million hours, with overall occupancy rates remaining above 20 percent.