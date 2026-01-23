With BTS set to hold its comeback performance at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul in March, safety measures are under discussion between police officials, the Seoul Metropolitan Government and Hybe to adequately prepare for the large crowds expected to attend.

According to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, police officials held a meeting with representatives from Hybe on Wednesday to discuss plans regarding public safety and crowd control measures ahead of the scheduled performance.

The event was conditionally approved by the Seoul Metropolitan Government on Thursday, with final authorization to be granted only after organizers pass a safety management review.

On Friday, police officials as well as safety management officials at the city government told The Korea Herald that safety discussions are still in the beginning stages, with finalized measures to be announced later during the city's Safety Management Committee meeting, scheduled for Feb. 24.

According to police, Hybe requested use of Gwanghwamun Square with the intent to accommodate an audience of around 18,000.

However, because the event will be free and held outdoors in a public space, police expect attendance to swell well beyond 200,000, including people unable to secure seats near the venue who may gather in surrounding areas — potentially overwhelming nearby infrastructure.

In light of this, police proposed several preemptive steps to mitigate risks. One of their key concerns was not only crowding on the day of the performance, but also the possibility of large groups of fans arriving the night before to secure prime viewing spots. Police urged Hybe to prepare for "preday" congestion and to coordinate safety measures accordingly.

City officials also raised the possibility of temporarily shutting down subway stations near the venue — including Line No. 5's Gwanghwamun Station, Line No. 3's Gyeongbokgung Station and City Hall Station on Line Nos. 1 and 2 — to control crowd flow. Under the proposed plan, subways would pass through such stations without stopping from one hour before the concert, resuming regular service only after the event ends and the crowd disperses.

A second round of meetings between Hybe and police to arrange safety measures is currently being arranged to "continue refining safety protocols," according to police, with relevant government agencies such as the city government and fire department officials expected to take part.

"(Until Feb. 24,) police and relevant safety personnel will hold as many meetings as needed to ensure everyone enjoys BTS' performance without getting hurt, as that is our top priority," a police official told The Korea Herald.

The upcoming BTS performance at Gwanghwamun Square is set to be their first in nearly four years since the members' military enlistment. Hybe has yet to make an official announcement regarding the performance, including the exact date, and the agency plans to make an official announcement once details on the venue and schedule are confirmed.

Meanwhile, BTS is preparing for its official comeback with LP album "Arirang," set to be released March 20. The group will embark on a world tour soon after the album release, starting with three shows on April 9 and April 11-12 at Goyang Sports Complex in Gyeonggi Province.