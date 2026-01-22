Specific date to be announced by the group’s agency

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Thursday it has conditionally approved BTS’ planned comeback show at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul, the group’s first performance in nearly four years.

The exact date of the show has yet to be finalized. The group’s agency, Hybe, said only that it would make an official announcement once details on the venue and schedule are confirmed.

The conditional approval was decided during a Gwanghwamun Square advisory committee meeting held Thursday afternoon to review whether to allow the large-scale outdoor concert.

As the approval is contingent, the city said final authorization will be granted only after the organizers pass a safety management review. Authorities also called for additional measures to prevent overlap between performer and audience exit times and to minimize traffic disruption in the surrounding area.

The city government said it expects a massive influx of visitors to the square and nearby districts on the day of the event and pledged to conduct a thorough safety review. It plans to work closely with the police and other relevant agencies to ensure crowd control and public safety.

In addition, the city will carry out advance on-site inspections to prevent unfair practices such as excessive accommodation pricing. The measures are aimed at reducing inconvenience for both residents and visitors traveling to Seoul for the show.

“We will thoroughly review and implement safety management plans to ensure the protection of everyone gathering at Gwanghwamun Square,” the city government official said in a statement. “At the same time, we will prepare a wide range of events and experiences that allow visitors to fully enjoy the appeal of Seoul, using this opportunity to help Gwanghwamun Square further establish itself as a global hub for K-pop.”