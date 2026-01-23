Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back on Friday urged major defense firms to take a leading role in building a cooperative industrial ecosystem, calling the current moment a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” for South Korea to rise as one of the world’s top four arms exporters.

According to the Defense Ministry, Ahn made the remarks during a meeting with the chief executives of major and mid-sized defense companies held at the Defense Convention Center in Seoul earlier in the day.

The gathering, the first defense industry meeting of its kind this year, was attended by some 30 participants, including officials from the ministry and the country's arms procurement agency, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration.

The meeting focused on strengthening cooperation between large defense contractors and mid-sized firms, with the ministry sharing follow-up measures from a previous industry dialogue and outlining key policy directions aimed at fostering a more collaborative defense industry ecosystem.

Company representatives also presented cases of cooperation, including financial assistance, technology support and consulting programs for partner small and medium-sized enterprises, and pledged to expand such efforts.

The ministry said it plans to further reinforce the foundation for cooperation across the defense industry by introducing measures such as prioritizing the use of domestically produced components, adopting an evaluation system for cooperation levels and pursuing legislation to promote shared growth in the defense sector.

Ahn said large and mid-sized companies must act as the backbone of the defense industry’s growth.

“Now is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for South Korea to leap towards becoming one of the world’s top four defense powers,” he said, adding that the Defense Ministry would provide full support “both materially and institutionally” to help companies fulfill their role.

The government also plans to overhaul its industry communication framework by holding separate meetings by company size to gather in-depth feedback and design tailored support measures. Additional meetings with small defense firms and industry CEOs are scheduled to be held sequentially within the year to expand dialogue with the sector.

The push comes as South Korea seeks to regain momentum in arms exports.

According to DAPA, the country aims to export $20 billion worth of defense equipment by 2030, accounting for about 6 percent of the global arms market. DAPA Minister Lee Yong-cheol said last week that arms exports exceeded $15 billion in 2025, rebounding after two consecutive years of decline following a record $17.3 billion in 2022.