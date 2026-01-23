Lee Hye-hoon, nominee for head of the newly established Ministry of Planning and Budget, apologized at her confirmation hearing on Friday over a series of controversies surrounding her, including allegations of workplace abuse and questions over an apartment subscription.

“I sincerely apologize to everyone who was hurt by my immature words and actions,” Lee said in her opening statement at the National Assembly hearing. “I failed to properly see the pain I caused those who worked with me, and I deeply reflect on that.”

Addressing allegations that she verbally abused aides during her time as a three-term conservative lawmaker from 2004 to 2016, Lee explained she had been overly consumed by policy goals and performance.

“Living like a one-eyed person obsessed with proving everything through policy outcomes, I failed to realize how much I hurt my valued colleagues,” she said, adding that she was “painfully remorseful.”

Lee also apologized for her past remarks defending former President Yoon Suk Yeol in connection with his martial law controversy.

“I once again apologize for standing in a position that makes it difficult to avoid criticism that I sided with an act deserving condemnation,” she said. “I will not make any excuses. The responsibility lies entirely with me.”

She further acknowledged that her apology had come too late.

“The fact that I failed to immediately acknowledge my wrongdoing and instead spent as long as a year in hesitation and silence — I admit that this delayed apology itself is another mistake,” Lee said.

The hearing also focused on allegations that Lee improperly benefited from an apartment subscription in the affluent Banpo area in southern Seoul by listing her married eldest son as unmarried to increase the number of dependents.

Lee denied wrongdoing, explaining that her son and his wife were in the midst of a serious marital crisis at the time.

“They held a wedding ceremony in December 2023 and were preparing to set up a newlywed home,” Lee said. “But soon after, their relationship collapsed and deteriorated to the worst possible state. At the time, we believed it would be difficult to maintain the marriage.”

Lee is accused of receiving additional points in July 2024 by listing her three sons as dependents when applying for a unit at the Raemian One Pentas apartment complex in Banpo-gu.

Asked whether the couple had since reconciled, Lee said, “Everyone made tremendous efforts,” but added that “at that time, we judged the relationship had effectively broken down.”

Under South Korea’s housing subscription system, applicants are awarded points based on several criteria, including the length of time they have maintained a subscription account, the period they have owned no home, and the number of dependents listed in the household. A higher number of dependents can increase an applicant’s score, improving the chances of winning subscriptions for high-demand apartments in the Seoul metropolitan area.

When asked whether she would give up the apartment if authorities determine it was obtained improperly, Lee said, “I will follow the outcome of the investigation by the relevant authorities.”

Opposition lawmakers also demanded additional documents related to alleged improper solicitation connected to the apartment, vehicle access records to verify actual residency and disclosure of Lee’s closed social media accounts.

Lee said many of the requested materials no longer existed, but pledged to cooperate.

“I am contacting relevant agencies and will make every possible effort,” she said, though she added that her social media accounts had already been deleted.

Lee was nominated by President Lee Jae Myung to lead the Ministry of Planning and Budget, which was created under the prime minister’s office as part of a government reorganization to take over national budget management functions.