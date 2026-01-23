SINGAPORE, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mining Asia (https://www.miningasiaconvention.com), South East Asia's largest and longest standing mining conference and exhibition showcasing the region's dynamic mining sector to an international audience of investors, industry leaders and key mining stakeholders, is returning to Singapore Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre from 23-24 June 2026.

For the 2026 edition, Mining Asia expands its focus to include clean energy technologies, batteries, EVs and renewable energy within its conference themes. This evolution reflects the industry's shift towards sustainable mining practices and integration of green technologies across mining operations.

Clean energy, batteries and renewables for Mining Asia

The current energy transition to deliver a clean energy future – powered by renewable energy and electric vehicles - is a defining conversation of our time. For South East Asia, this transition carries particular urgency as the region faces escalating impacts of climate change, including record breaking heat waves, severe droughts and rising sea levels.

Mining Asia has long been at the forefront of championing the South East Asian and wider Asian mining sector, recognizing mining's vital role as a key economic driver for the region. As the world pivots away from coal and accelerates the shift towards clean energy, critical minerals such as nickel, lithium and rare earths have become essential to reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

With Asia Pacific countries such as Indonesia, China and Australia emerging as major critical minerals producers, Singapore's strategic location and reputation as a global finance hub position it as the ideal gateway for fostering investments and dialogue on clean energy, batteries and renewables. Mining Asia thus serves as the premier platform to shape the region's sustainable energy future.

Attendee profile

More than 70% of attendees at Mining Asia come from Asia and the Middle East while Australia, Europe and Americas make up the remaining 30%. This strong regional presence makes Mining Asia the ideal platform for international mining and energy companies seeking to connect with Asia based investors and showcase their projects to a highly targeted audience.

Our investor base includes banks, institutional and private investors, all seeking new opportunities in the mining, energy and clean technology sectors. This qualified investor pool continues to grow yearly, underscoring Mining Asia's proven ability to attract new investors to the event.

Daniel Radziszewski, Managing Director of Spire Events – organisers of Mining Asia since 2015 - states that "Over the past 11 years, the high quality of the speakers assembled at this event has provided insightful regional and international perspectives, leading to Mining Asia being recognised as the leading event in the region for global companies and individuals who wish to understand what makes South East Asia mining industry tick."

He added, "Regular attendees at Mining Asia over the past decade have given feedback that they appreciate the diversity of conference topics, speakers and exhibitors as it provides useful opportunities to learn latest industry developments and establish new business contacts".

Spaces are available for sponsors, exhibitors and delegates who wish to be a part of Mining Asia 2026. Enquiries can be sent to Daniel via email at daniel.radz@spire-events.com. More information is available at https://www.miningasiaconvention.com

Background on Spire Events

Spire Events is a Singapore based events company specialising in mining & energy conferences and expos. Mining Asia is part of the global Critical Minerals, Mining & Clean Energy Conference Series that spans across various locations in Asia, Europe, Latin and North America and Australia.

Spire Events also organises the MiningTech Conference Series which focuses on technology in mining and they are held in Brazil and Canada. Besides conferences, Spire Events also organises large scale mining and energy expos in Africa, namely Mauritania and Botswana. The full calendar of events can be found at www.spire-events.com

