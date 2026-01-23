The last six shows of NCT Dream’s international tour have sold out, label SM Entertainment announced Friday.

The seven-member NCT subunit will bring “The Dream Show 4: Future The Dream” to Seoul in March with six concerts spread over two weeks.

The tour, which began in Seoul in July, has set a series of records for the group, including becoming the first K-pop artist to perform at Hong Kong's largest stadium; reaching 100 standalone gigs; and logging the most shows held at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.

The tour takes NCT Dream to Nagoya, Japan, next for performances this weekend. During the tour, the subunit added songs from its sixth EP “Beat It Up,” dropped in November, to the set list. The EP is its tenth consecutive million-seller.