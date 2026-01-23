Enhypen's seventh EP has become the group's fourth “double million-seller,” having sold more than 2 million copies in its first week, agency Belift Lab said Friday.

“The Sin: Vanish” follows the group's fifth EP, “Orange Blood,” its second album, “Romance: Untold,” and its sixth EP, “Desire: Unleash.” The second full album logged over 3 million sales.

Like all 12 albums released by the group in Korea and Japan, the newest effort headed straight to the top of Oricon’s Daily Album Ranking. It also topped the iTunes Top Albums chart worldwide.

Next week, the bandmates will watch a short film based on the new album together with fans and share their thoughts in Seoul. The screening event will also be held in Hong Kong and Tokyo.

A pop-up store themed after the new EP will also operate in Seoul until Jan. 27, before heading to Beijing, Shanghai, China and Tokyo.