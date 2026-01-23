Illit will launch its first tour, “Press Start♥︎,” on March 14, agency Belift Lab announced Thursday.

The group will kick off the trip with two shows in Seoul. The tour then heads to five regions in Japan — Aichi, Osaka, Fukuoka, Hyogo and Tokyo — and Hong Kong from mid-June to August.

Last year, Illit hosted fan concerts for the first time in Seoul, as well as in Yokohama and Osaka, Japan.

The group nabbed first place on a television music chart show for the third time with “Not Cute Anymore.” The lead track from Illit's first single album climbed to No. 13 on Melon’s Top 100. The electronic dance tune ranked No. 7 on Billboard’s Bubbling Under Hot 100 dated Jan. 17 and is spending its seventh week on Spotify’s Weekly Top Songs Global chart.