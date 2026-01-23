Netflix animation earns nominations for best animated feature and best original song; 'Bugonia,' a remake of Korean cult classic 'Save the Green Planet!,' picks up four nods including best picture

Netflix’s animated sensation "KPop Demon Hunters" landed two nominations at the 98th Academy Awards on Thursday, while Park Chan-wook’s No Other Choice failed to make the final cut.

Directed by Korean American filmmaker Maggie Kang, the animated megahit landed nods for best animated feature and best original song for "Golden." The film will face off against Disney's "Zootopia 2" and "Elio," Pixar's "Arco," and French entry "Little Amelie or the Character of Rain" for best animation.

The double nomination caps a dominant awards season run for the Netflix title, which has amassed over 541 million hours viewed worldwide. "KPop Demon Hunters" swept the same two categories at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 11, beating out Disney's "Zootopia 2" and "Elio" for the animation trophy. It also took home both prizes at the Critics' Choice Awards earlier this month.

"Golden" -- performed by Korean American singer-songwriter EJAE, the voice of lead character Rumi -- spent five weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the longest-running chart-topper by an animated act in history. The song faces competition from “I Lied to You” ("Sinners"), “Train Dreams” ("Train Dreams"), “Sweet Dreams of Joy” ("Viva Verdi!"), and “Dear Me” ("Diane Warren: Relentless").

Park Chan-wook's "No Other Choice," however, was left out of the nominations after landing on the Academy's international feature shortlist in December. The final five nominees went to Brazil's "The Secret Agent," France's "It Was Just an Accident," Norway's "Sentimental Value," Spain's "Sirat," and Tunisia's "The Voice of Hind Rajab."

The snub follows a disappointing showing at the Golden Globes, where Park's thriller went home empty-handed despite three nominations -- best motion picture in the musical or comedy category, best non-English language film, and best actor for star Lee Byung-hun.

Brazil's "The Secret Agent," which claimed the non-English language trophy at the Globes, extended its awards momentum with an Oscar nod in the international feature category. It also landed in the best picture race alongside nominations for best actor for Wagner Moura and best casting.

Separately, "Bugonia" -- Yorgos Lanthimos's English-language remake of Jang Joon-hwan's 2003 Korean cult classic "Save the Green Planet!" -- picked up four Oscar nominations including best picture. The film also earned nods for best actress for Emma Stone, best adapted screenplay, and best original score.

Ryan Coogler's "Sinners" led all titles with a record-breaking 16 nominations, including best picture, best director, and best actor for Michael B. Jordan. Paul Thomas Anderson's "One Battle After Another" followed with 13 nods.

The 98th Academy Awards ceremony will be held March 15 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.