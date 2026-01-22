South Korea woke up Thursday to a bone-chilling freeze as January's deepest cold wave tightened its grip, plunging temperatures below zero nationwide for the third consecutive day.

Cheorwon, Gangwon Province, lived up to its reputation as the coldest place in the country, recording the lowest temperature nationwide at minus 24.4 degrees Celsius in Imnam-myeon. With strong winds, the wind chill there plunged to minus 38 degrees, according to the Korean Meteorological Administration.

Northern and high-altitude areas of Gangwon and Gyeonggi provinces along the North Korean border, where many military bases are located, were among the coldest.

Morning lows plunged to minus 18.8 degrees Celsius in Gangwon’s Daegwallyeong, minus 17.3 degrees in Chuncheon, and minus 17.9 degrees in Paju, Gyeonggi Province.

Seoul saw a morning low of 13.2 degrees, while Incheon recorded 12.5 degrees and Daejeon 12.2 degrees, according to the state weather agency.

At an online community for parents of enlisted soldiers on Naver, a post sharing the temperature reading in Imnam-myeong on Thursday morning quickly drew worried comments. Parents expressed concern not only for sons stationed there but also for those serving elsewhere.

“Ever since I sent my son to (a base in) Inje, the forbidden phrase in our house is ‘It’s cold,’” one parent wrote. “I just hope all our sons are safe and well in this weather.”

According to the Ministry of Interior and Safety’s Central Disaster and Safety Situation Room, a total of 221 cases of cold-related illnesses were reported nationwide between Dec. 1 and Tuesday, resulting in seven deaths. The ministry added that cases of frozen water meters were also on the rise due to the cold snap.

The severe cold spell is expected to continue throughout the weekend.

On Friday, Seoul’s morning low is forecast around minus 12 degrees, while Cheorwon could see temperatures of minus 19 degrees, according to the KMA.

Morning temperatures are expected to remain below minus 10 degrees, with strong winds further lowering wind chill levels.

Cloudy skies are expected over the Chungcheong and Jeolla provinces and Jeju Island, while other regions will see intermittent cloud cover. Snow or rain is forecast in some areas, with precipitation continuing into Saturday in parts of the country.