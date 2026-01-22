The Korea Organ Donation Agency on Thursday shared the story of their recent notable donor, a 68-year-old woman who posthumously donated critical organs to three people.

Ji Jeong-sun passed away on Nov. 14 at the Korea University Guro Hospital after suffering brain death. She collapsed on Nov. 3 at her home while doing the dishes, and never recovered from her fatal brain injuries.

Her liver and both kidneys were donated to help three patients.

According to Ji's family, the deceased had been a person who prioritized her family above all else. Her father suffered a stroke when she was 19, and Ji cared for him for seven years until his death.

Ji was described as a devoted daughter and mother, who looked after her family -- a vivacious person who liked to travel and enjoyed music.

The Ji family said they were heartbroken by her death, but were comforted by the fact that her final act helped save others.