Project group X1 could rekindle its career through a reality show, a local media outlet reported Thursday.

The 11-member group was formed through Mnet’s “Produce X 101” and debuted in 2019, bringing out the EP “Quantum Leap.” With main track “Flash,” the group picked up 11 trophies from TV music chart shows, while the music video generated 100 million views on YouTube in less than a year, in the shortest period for a debut song from a K-pop boy band at the time.

X1 was slated to stick around for five years, but disbanded after just six months as the program was mired in a vote-rigging scandal.

Among the band's 11 members, Kim Yohan and Kim Wooseok branched into acting, Kim Junseo returned as leader of Alpha Drive One and Han Seungwoo and Woodz went solo.