A 32-year-old YouTuber is under investigation for causing injuries via drunk driving and attempting to hide his crime by switching seats with his girlfriend, according to a Herald Business report on Thursday.

According to the daily, officials at the Seoul Gangnam Police Station are investigating the suspect on charges of injury due to dangerous driving, and instigating the harboring of a criminal suspect. He reportedly caused a car crash involving a taxi in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, at around 2:13 p.m. on Nov. 24, severely injuring the taxi driver and two passengers.

It was found that the suspect's girlfriend and an acquaintance were in his car at the time of the accident, with the suspect behind the wheel. After the accident, he had his girlfriend sit in the driver's seat and urged her to tell the police that she had been driving.

The girlfriend initially stated that she drove the car, but it was later found that the YouTuber was actually the one driving the vehicle. The girlfriend is facing a charge of harboring a criminal suspect, while the acquaintance is facing a charge of being an accessory to drunk driving.

Police plan to wrap up the investigation soon and decide whether to transfer the case to prosecutors.